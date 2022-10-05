Celebrate the season with trio of treats

Urban Cookies Bakeshop is getting in the fall spirit with a trio of seasonal offerings in October.

From Oct. 4–27, enjoy the Pumpkin marshmallow cupcake (pumpkin cake topped with house-made toasted marshmallow); gluten-free Apple Ginger cupcake (gluten-free apple ginger cake topped with maple mascarpone frosting and dried apple dust); and the gluten free/vegan Maple donut (gluten free and vegan vanilla cake donut topped with maple glaze). Special Halloween/Dia de los Muertos-themed goodies will also be offered Oct. 28–31, and November and December holiday treats are on the horizon.

Urban Cookies Bakeshop is located at 2325 N. 7th Street Phoenix. For additional information, call 602-451-4335 or visit www.urbancookies.com.