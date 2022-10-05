Howl-o’ween is for the dogs

This October, PetFinder Foundation and Bar Dog are teaming up to host their annual annual Howl-o’ween photo contest. In an effort to drive adoptions and donations, Phoenix’s HALO Animal Rescue and other shelters across the country will dress their pups in spooky season “causeplay” to raise awareness, and a cash prize.

The Bar Dog social media pages are leading the costume contest by sharing pictures and stories of shelter animals to mark National Adopt-A-Shelter Dog Month. Every participating shelter will receive cash prizes, with the grand prize winner awarded a $1,000 donation.

The contest runs for the entire month of October, and the winner will be announced Nov. 1. All participating shelters will receive a $250 donation, and the shelter dog with the most votes will win the $1,000 donation to their shelter. In addition, voters will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a Furbo Dog Camera.

For additional information, visit www.bardogwine.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram to vote for your favorite pet. Learn more about PetFinder Foundation at www.petfinderfoundation.com.