Valley Metro seeking Next ArtsLine artist

Valley Metro Rail is looking for its next artist for its ArtsLine.

The agency will select an ArtsLine Local Artist to be featured in the spring of next year. It seeks local artists and photographers who will have the opportunity to work with Valley Metro to infuse their creative talents into the ArtsLine Local Artist Series. Valley Metro Rail links the public to various public art along the rail system and more than 55 arts and cultural destinations.

The ArtsLine Local Artist is presented on the large-scale wall at the Roosevelt/Central Avenue rail station, ceiling art inside light rail trains, as bus and train wraps and social media.

Artists have until Sunday, Dec. 8, to turn in their portfolio or link to their work by sending it to artsline@valleymetro.org.

To learn more, visit www.valleymetro.org.