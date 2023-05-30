Persepshen serves up its local, organic food, with everything made in house and from scratch, on a regular basis. But as the temperatures heat up, residents looking for a sweet cool down may want to stop by for some handspun gelato.

Diners can check their online menu of flavors, which rotate with the season. Currently, such delights as Caramel Bourbon, Caramel Brownie and Strawberry Butter Cookie ($12/pint) are on the menu.

Persepshen is located at 4700 N Central Ave., Phoenix. For more information, visit www.persepshenarizona.com.