Preventive cardiologist Robert Todd Hurst, MD, FACC, FASE, says that he is on a mission to refocus the “medicate and operate” approach for treating chronic illnesses that’s rampant in today’s healthcare system.

Recently launching HealthspanMD in Phoenix’s Biltmore area, Hurst’s model is bringing modern preventive care to the masses ― and the practice accepts commercial insurance plans, including Medicare.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 60 percent of Americans suffer from at least one chronic disease, with heart disease the leading cause of death in Arizona. Stroke, diabetes and hypertension are among the other top killers. Which, Hurst says, makes prevention paramount. To combat and even reverse risk factors for cardiometabolic diseases ― conditions that affect the heart and blood vessels, such as heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure and diabetes ― the physician has combined remote patient monitoring technologies and evidence-based medical treatment with personalized care plans centered around his trademarked health plan.

The practice, located at 2222 E. Highland Ave., Suite 222, accepts commercial insurance, including Medicare, to cover the cost of remote care programs. Call 480-847-2575 or visit www.healthspanmd.com for additional information.