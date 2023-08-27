HonorHealth announced in July that it has signed an agreement to purchase the remaining interest in 26 urgent care centers in Arizona from FastMed. These urgent cares are currently operated under a joint venture relationship between FastMed and HonorHealth.

“Through this acquisition, our patients will continue to have increased access to urgent care services that are closer to where they live and work.” said Todd LaPorte, CEO, HonorHealth. “Now those services will be more tightly aligned and integrated with HonorHealth’s six acute-care hospitals, physician practices, outpatient surgery centers and other network services.”

HonorHealth already independently operates seven Urgent Care locations throughout the Valley. These newly acquired locations will operate under the name HonorHealth Urgent Care. The transaction is expected to close this summer. Learn more at www.honorhealth.com.