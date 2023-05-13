The public is invited to celebrate Sunshine Sunflower Studio’s three-year anniversary by attending a bowl-a-thon event. The studio will host Arizona Clay Association’s annual Bowl-A-Thon Saturday, May 20, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Event attendees will craft bowls that the studio will fire, glaze and donate to Empty Bowls, which benefits Waste Not AZ. The goal for the event is to make 200 bowls. No experience is needed — there will be professional artists on hand to provide demonstrations and hands-on classes to help guests craft bowls for this charitable event. The pottery wheel is reserved for experienced potters only. The classroom will also be set up for little artists who wish to contribute to the cause.

To sign up for a time slot, visit www.signupgenius.com/go/904084caaa828a0fe3-dirty#.

Sunshine Sunflower Studio is located at 700 W. Campbell Ave., Suite 3. For additional information, visit www.sunshinesunflower.com.