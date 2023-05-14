The Arizona Jewish Historical Society launched a new original exhibit depicting the stories of survivors in late 2022 at the Cutler-Plotkin Jewish Heritage Center.

Through the exhibit, “Stories of Survival: Journey Through the Holocaust,” residents can explore compelling stories of survival, immersive holographic and virtual reality technologies, historical objects, artifacts and artwork by Robert Sutz. The exhibit also includes the Anne Frank Virtual Reality Experience.

Cutler-Plotkin Jewish Heritage Center is located at 122 E. Culver St., Phoenix. Admission to the exhibit is $5 for adults; it is open Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Dec. 30. For additional information, call 602-241-7870 or visit www.azjhs.org.