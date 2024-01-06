A one-day audio-visual event featuring regional and global musical acts, art installations, specialty food and drink experiences will return to Phoenix Art Museum in January.

PhxArt Amplified Vol. 3, scheduled from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, is an all-day, all-ages art and music festival held at Phoenix Art Museum. The January event marks the return of the audio-visual experience following a hiatus necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s Amplified is co-headlined by folk artist June McDoom and Mexico City-based Latin-indie band Little Jesus. The event will also feature an extensive line-up of musical, visual, and performance artists from across Arizona. Early-bird tickets are on sale now, with discounted pricing valid through Jan. 7. Early-bird tickets are $30 for general public; $10 for PhxArt members; $5 for youth ages 6 to 17; free for those under age 6.

For the most up-to-date information as additional bands and musical acts are confirmed, visit https://phxart.org/amplified.