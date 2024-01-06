Pedal Haus Brewery took home the top honor and was named the 2023 Brewery of the Year when the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild celebrated the craft beer community at the second annual Arizona Craft Beer Awards in October.

Fifty-three local breweries submitted 194 beers to be judged. An independent panel of 65 judges blind sampled the beers and evaluated them according to the Great American Beer Festival guidelines.

The brewery received 18 total points from the three gold medals it won for its German-Style Pilsner, Beach Cruiser Mexican Lager and Desert Classic Pale Ale beers – resulting in being named Brewery of the Year.

The company celebrated its seventh anniversary in 2023, having opened its first location on Mill Avenue in Tempe in 2015. It now also has locations in downtown Chandler, Phoenix and at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. The team, led by Wright and Derek “Doc” Osborne, head brewer, crafts all beer out of Pedal Haus’ brewing facility in Chandler. The brewery makes a dozen beers – many of them are true to style and several are seasonal such as the Pumpkin Ale and Peppermint Porter.

Pedal Haus is open daily, serving scratch-made dishes for lunch and dinner, plus happy hour specials. For details, visit www.pedalhausbrewery.com.