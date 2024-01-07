At just one year young, adorable Eeyore arrived at the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) when her owner could no longer care for her. Upon arrival at the shelter, the medical team found several ticks on her as well as discovered through bloodwork that she has tick fever, a condition often easily treated with medication.

This sweet pup received medical care through the shelter’s trauma hospital and after a stay with one of AHS’ Foster Heroes, Eeyore is ready for a new forever home. For pets like this adorable American Bulldog, fosters play an incredibly important role in their journey to adoption as they provide a loving, quiet place for pets to continue receiving care.

A true staff favorite, Eeyore is an incredibly affectionate girl who loves everyone she meets. Like most doggos, the cute pup is food motivated, loves treats and would be a great candidate for positive reinforcement training to help her build her confidence. Eeyore also loves a “good lean,” which is her way of asking for you to pet her. Those interested in meeting the elegant Eeyore are encouraged to visit AHS’s adoption website to learn more.

If Eeyore (pet number 756502) has already been adopted, please take a moment to meet some of the other dogs, cats and other companion animals at the shelter. To see all adoptable animals currently available at the Arizona Humane Society, visit www.azhumane.org/adopt.