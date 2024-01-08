Phoenix residents have more options for fitness with the opening of a new EoS Fitness location at Park Central. This is the seventh location in the Phoenix area for the nationwide chain and its 30th in the state.

Located at 3110 N. Central Ave. and spanning over 42,000 square feet, the gym includes a smart technology line that personalizes each member’s workout to their individual goals and fitness levels, as well as a variety of group fitness and cycling classes and the brand’s signature amenities

The gym is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Learn more at www.eosfitness.com.