As children gear up for their second semester of school, volunteer tutors are needed to help them finish out the year successfully.

The Oasis Intergenerational Tutoring Program is looking for community members who are interested in sharing their love of reading with a child. Oasis says that you don’t have to be a teacher to make a difference in the life of a child. By becoming a literacy tutor, volunteers will support a student once a week for an hour during the school day to experience enjoyment and success in the skills of reading, writing, and communication.

Oasis is a nonprofit organization that partners with the Madison School District to pair adults, who may or may not be retired, with students needing literacy support. The program serves kindergarten through fourth-grade children in four of the district’s elementary schools: Camelview, Heights, Rose Lane and Simis. Tutors receive training by a reading specialist along with a tutor handbook, bag and materials.

Upcoming Tutor Training will be held Jan. 16-17th, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days, at Madison Camelview, 2002 E. Campbell Ave. For more information or to register for training, contact Kim Gullo, tutor facilitator, at 602-664-7285 or e-mail at kgullo@madisoned.org.