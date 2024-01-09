Residents are invited to celebrate the Arizona Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday at the 38th Annual Arizona MLK “I Still Believe in the Dream” Awards Breakfast, Friday, Jan. 12, at the Phoenix Convention Center, South Ballroom, located at 33 S. 3rd St.

This annual event honors the winners of the Phoenix Human Relations Commission’s Calvin C. Goode — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “Lifetime Achievement Award” and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “Living the Dream” Awards. This year, Dennis Prince, Sr. will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and “Living the Dream” awards will be presented to Pastor Aubrey L. Barnwell, Kenny W. Harris, Jalen Herring, Essen Out and the Honorable Leah Landrum Taylor.

The program begins at 8 a.m., with registration/check-in beginning at 7 a.m. and ballroom doors opening at 7:30 a.m. Event ticket information is available at www.azmlk.org.

For additional information, call 602-513-8311.