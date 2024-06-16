Valley residents who are considering stepping up their gardening game into the realm of small-scale farming are invited to join the University of Arizona’s Cooperative Extension for Urban Ag Hour, presented virtually from 10-11 a.m., June 26.

The Urban Ag Hour is a monthly initiative hosted by the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension’s Urban Agriculture Production, Small-Scale, and Beginning Farmer Program in collaboration with the Natural Resources Conservation Service and Farm Service Agency.

The June event will feature a talk by NRCS’s natural resource specialist, Kayla McClendon on the integration of cover crops on small farms. Participants will gain knowledge specific to small-scale and urban farming while having an opportunity to connect with service providers, Extension expertise and other farmers in attendance.

The free event will be held via Zoom; registration is required. For more information, visit https://extension.arizona.edu/calendar.