Pita Jungle adds iMeals with diverse choices

Pita Jungle has boosted its catering choices with new individual box meals.

Called iMeals, they are individually wrapped and can be ordered for group, office or virtual events. Prices start at $10.99 per meal. Customers choose from a pita/wrap or bowl of Mediterranean shawarma, grilled chicken, gyro, falafel, Philly steak, Philly chicken, wood-fried veggie lavash, turkey pesto, or lavash shawarma. Each meal also comes with a side salad (Greek, Mediterranean, chopped or spinach pasta) and a dip (hummus, garlic dip or tzatziki) with pita bread. Pita Jungle requires at least 10 iMeals for each order. The restaurant also is providing kids iMeals.

To order an iMeal, call the restaurant location or order through third-party delivery apps. Pita Jungle has several locations in the Valley including one at 5505 N. 7th St., which you can reach by calling 602-277-7482 or visiting pitajungle.com.