3rd Avenue upgrades

City of Phoenix officials and neighbors are talking about possible ways to improve the safety, access and comfort for people walking and riding bicycles along 3rd Avenue.

Rick Mountjoy, chairman of the Medlock Place Traffic Committee, said traffic studies suggested some streets in the Medlock Place Historic District, especially 3rd Avenue, become congested with vehicles cutting through the neighborhood. Medlock Place is in North Central between North Central Avenue and North 7th Avenue, south of Missouri Avenue. Mountjoy said one possibility would be to add a strip about three to four feet wide with trees between 3rd Avenue and a new walking/biking path, between Georgia Avenue and Camelback Road.

A feasibility and scoping study for the study area, on 3rd Avenue between Camelback Road and Missouri Avenue, is being conducted, according to city officials. Several alternatives are being considered and city officials plan to do virtual outreach about the study via Webex either this month or in October. Public input will be gathered, then a preferred design will be selected and later the city will seek funding for construction.

To learn more, visit phoenix.gov/streets/projects/3rdavenueped.