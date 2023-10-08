With a heart as kind as her sweet face, Thelma is truly a special girl who deserves a special home full of love and light. After nine months of care through the Arizona Humane Society (AHS), the seven-year-young Australian Kelpie mix cannot wait to find her true forever home and show how much love she has to give.

Thelma is an incredibly kind soul that was found as a sick, injured stray on the San Carlos Reservation in February of this year. Thanks to Banfield Foundation, AHS has hosted a number of mobile veterinary clinics in this community to help provide accessible veterinary care to pets in need, including Thelma. A quick assessment determined she was in need of additional care.

Upon arrival at AHS, it was clear to trauma hospital staff that her bulging eyes were non-seeing as well as very painful and she was in need of surgery. The lovely pup was also found to have tick fever, which was resolved with medication, and a form of tumor that was resolved with chemotherapy. However, she may need further diagnostics or treatment in the future and would love to have a family that understands her needs.

Although she has adjusted incredibly well with heightened sound and smell skills, Thelma would love time to adjust in her new home so she can learn the route and where everything is — with the help of treats, of course! Safety protocols in her new home would ensure there are baby gates for stairs and a fenced pool if there is one.

Because Thelma (pet number 725863) is staying in her Foster Hero home until she finds her forever home, those who have fallen in love with her as much as AHS has and are interested in setting up a meet and greet are encouraged to call 602-997-7585, ext. 1145 or visit www.azhumane.org/adopt for more information.