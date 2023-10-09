Desert Christian Fellowship Church will offer two free community events this month.

A senior potluck will be held at noon, Thursday, Oct. 12. Neighborhood seniors are invited to bring a friend and a favorite dish to share this month. The theme for the event is Hawaiian Luau, and participants can enjoy island food, games, music and prizes, as well as meet some new friends.

Area families are invited to head to the church Friday, Oct. 27, from 5 to 8 p.m. for the annual Trunk or Treat event, which offers a safe alternative to other Halloween activities. The church will have a bounce house on site and families can take part in crafts and games and enjoy food and plenty of free candy.

Desert Christian Fellowship Church is located at 1445 W. Northern Ave. For additional information, call 602-861-4008 or visit www.desertchristianfellowship.com.