Birdcall’s new North Central Phoenix restaurant is now open in the former Burger King location at 7025 N. 7th St. The location, which opened Sept. 25, is the chain’s second in the Valley, with a third opening this fall.

Birdcall’s focus is on all-natural, made-to-order menu items that include sandwiches — everything from a Nashville Hot to the Rancher and Grilled Chicken Caesar to the “Meati” vegetarian — salads, tenders and sides. The restaurant also offers a breakfast menu, desserts, cocktails, beer, canned wine, shakes and more.

In addition, to support the communities that it serves, Birdcall donates one percent of all purchases to the local community.

For menu, hours, or more information, visit www.eatbirdcall.com.