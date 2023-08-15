This summer, Pita Jungle launched its latest Seasonal Kitchen Crafts menu with a dozen new dishes inspired by the fresh flavors of summer. The new Summer Whirl seasonal menu features a variety of Mediterranean-inspired dishes with light, fresh and unprocessed ingredients inspired by the sea, fields, streets and beyond.

The new dishes include “Sun & Sea” offerings such as Mediterranean ceviche, tuna melt or Tahitian bowl with ahi tuna or shrimp; “Fields & Greens” items such as Andalusian gazpacho, chicken avocado pita tostada with mixed bean hummus, and “Brutus! Better than Caesar Salad”; and “Street Food” dishes shawarma toum chicken taco, skinny toum chicken wrap, and falafel skinny wrap.

The menu is available through September at participating Pita Jungle locations for dine-in, carry out and delivery. In the North Central area, visit the Uptown Phoenix or Arcadia location. For more information, visit www.pitajungle.com.