The Shawarma Toum Chicken Taco is just one of the new Summer Whirl seasonal menu items available at Pita Jungle (submitted photo).

This summer, Pita Jungle launched its latest Seasonal Kitchen Crafts menu with a dozen new dishes inspired by the fresh flavors of summer. The new Summer Whirl seasonal menu features a variety of Mediterranean-inspired dishes with light, fresh and unprocessed ingredients inspired by the sea, fields, streets and beyond.

The new dishes include “Sun & Sea” offerings such as Mediterranean ceviche, tuna melt or Tahitian bowl with ahi tuna or shrimp; “Fields & Greens” items such as Andalusian gazpacho, chicken avocado pita tostada with mixed bean hummus, and “Brutus! Better than Caesar Salad”; and “Street Food” dishes shawarma toum chicken taco, skinny toum chicken wrap, and falafel skinny wrap.

The menu is available through September at participating Pita Jungle locations for dine-in, carry out and delivery. In the North Central area, visit the Uptown Phoenix or Arcadia location. For more information, visit www.pitajungle.com.

