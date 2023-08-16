Every Thursday, residents can take advantage of free wellness classes offered by Natural Medicine and Detox. The classes will cover a variety of health and wellness topics. Recent classes included how to grow your own microgreens and sprouts at home.

Natural Medicine and Detox opened in 2015 as a one-stop clinic of natural-based therapies, offering a large variety of natural drug-free, non-pharmaceutical approaches to many health issues. The practice is located at 2701 N. 7th St. in Phoenix. For additional information, call 602-307-0888 or visit www.naturalmedicineanddetox.com.