New book aims to boost early literacy

A great book can jumpstart a young reader’s imagination and foster a lifelong love of reading. To help improve early literacy and put more high-quality children’s books in the hands of young children, Southwest Human Development published its second children’s book, “This Little Farmer Went to Market.”

“This Little Farmer Went to Market” follows the journey that food makes from farm to market. Engaging young readers using bright colors, recognizable foods, and characters representing diverse backgrounds and communities, the book provides children and their parents with the opportunity to learn, discuss and explore together where food comes from and how it gets to families — in this case, a local farmers’ market.

The book is written by B. G. Hennessy, known for her work on the award-winning “Corduroy” children’s book series, and illustrated by Mary Ann Fraser.

As part of Southwest Human Development’s commitment to early childhood literacy, sales of “This Little Farmer Went to Market.” also include a “buy one, give one” concept where the nonprofit donates a book to a child or family in need for each copy sold.

Find the book online at www.swhd.org and Amazon.com, along with brick-and-mortar locations including Changing Hands Bookstore, Bookman’s Entertainment Exchange, which will also host a storytime event Nov. 12 from 2–4 p.m., and Agritopia Farm Store.

In addition to online and retail purchase opportunities, the nonprofit is participating in community events throughout the Phoenix area. Starting in November, representatives from the organization will sell copies of the book at the Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market and Uptown Phoenix Farmers Market. There will also be an opportunity to meet the author at select farmers market events.