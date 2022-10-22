Save the date for Devour 2023

One of the most anticipated annual Phoenix culinary events is set to open 2023 ticket sales in early November.

Local First Arizona’s Devour Culinary Classic will once again bring together the culinary and beverage leaders that have established Arizona as a sought-after destination at the 14th annual event, which will take place Feb. 25–26 at the Desert Botanical Garden. The 2023 event marks the first in-person iteration of the beloved community event since 2020. Valley foodies who don’t want to miss out should mark their calendars — tickets go on sale to the public Saturday, Nov. 5.

The 2023 event will offer two different ticket packages. The cost of each package includes ticketing and processing fees. Packages are available for single-day, 21+ attendance only. Those interested in attending both Saturday and Sunday must purchase a ticket package for each day. Ticket sales will first open to members of Local First Arizona, Desert Botanical Garden and the Southern Arizona Arts and Culture Alliance Oct. 24–Nov. 4. Tickets will go on sale to the public Nov. 5 and will continue until the event sells out.

The 14th Annual Devour Culinary Classic will be held Feb. 25–26, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., at Desert Botanical Garden,1201 N. Galvin Parkway, Phoenix. For tickets and additional information, visit www.devourphoenix.com.