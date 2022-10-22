Blink celebrates first year with open house event

Blink Eye Care will celebrate its one-year anniversary this month, and the community is invited to the party.

The company says that it was born from a passion for eye health. It enjoys connecting with neighbors and enhancing their lives with their offered services.

According to the website, “We’re like your local coffee shop, but instead of iced lattes, we have an extensive selection of eye-related services.”

Area residents will have the opportunity to see for themselves what the company is all about, as Blink opens its doors for a two-day anniversary open house. Scheduled for Oct. 25 and 26, from 2–7 p.m. each day, the company will offer frame and other product specials, raffles and more.

Blink Eye Care is located at 6040 N. 7th St., Suite 300. For additional information, call 602-825- 3937 or visit www.blinkphx.com.