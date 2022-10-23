Celebrate all things local at Fall Fest

The annual Local First Arizona Fall Festival is returning this year after a three-year hiatus.

What began 16 years ago with just 27 vendors in the Duck and Decanter parking lot has grown to more than 200 vendors and 30,000 guests coming together to celebrate all things local.

The family-friendly and dog-friendly event returns Saturday, Nov. 5, to showcase all things uniquely Arizona.

“We want people of all ages to join us to connect with their favorite local businesses and find new favorites as well,” said Thomas Barr, Local First Arizona’s vice president of Business Development. “We want Arizonans to feel connected to the local businesses in their communities, and we want local businesses to feel supported by their neighbors. Because when local businesses prosper, communities thrive.”

Discover hundreds of vendors representing Arizona’s favorite local businesses. Enjoy multiple stages with exclusive Arizona musical talent and live cultural performances. Devour samples from some of the state’s best restaurants and food trucks. Indulge in the Hensley Beverage Garden featuring all local wineries, breweries and spirits.

Experience your favorite Arizona professional teams with games and entertainment. Win big in the online silent auction, with over 100 local gifts, staycations and Arizona experience packages. Get a free gift bag filled with local goodies. Explore the official KidZone, made possible by Risas Dental and Braces, filled with crafts, games, and activities for kids and families.

The Arizona Fall Fest will be held Nov. 5, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., at Margaret T. Hance Park, 67 W. Culver St., Phoenix. For additional information, visit www.localfirstaz.com/fall-fest.