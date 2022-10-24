Johnson Carlier changes name

Big-D Companies announced in late August that Johnson Carlier, an affiliate of Big-D Construction Corp. has changed its name to Big-D Construction Southwest.

“Our industry is experiencing extraordinary growth and this change allows us to expand our services under one name with one mission — to be the most sought-after construction company in the business,” said senior vice president and managing director Carl McFarland, who will head the Southwest regional office.

With an established presence in Arizona for over 100 years, the evolution from Johnson Carlier to Big-D Construction Southwest will allow the regional office to better serve its customers through market expansion and diversification by adopting the entire Big-D project and team resumes in key market sectors including industrial, multi-family, aviation, higher education and more.

For additional information, visit www.big-d.com.