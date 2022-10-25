Lincoln Learning Center launches food program

In September, Desert Mission Inc. dba Lincoln Learning Center announced its sponsorship of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Child and Adult Care Food Program administered by the Arizona Department of Education, Community Nutrition Programs.

Meals will be made available to enrolled participants at no separate charge without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.

Meals will be provided at the Lincoln Learning Center, 303 E. Eva St., Phoenix. For additional information, call 602-943-3731 or visit www.desertmission.com/programs/lincoln-learning-center.