Hatteras Sky breaks ground in Roosevelt Row

Real estate development firm Hatteras Sky along with capital partner Bridge Investment Group broke ground in late August on a 23-story mixed-use high-rise apartment project located at First Avenue and West McKinley Street, in the heart of downtown Phoenix’s Roosevelt Row neighborhood.

Located only a 4-minute walk from the Central Avenue Valley METRO Light Rail station, the new project, named Saiya, will feature 389 multifamily residential units including the preservation of the historic McKinley Medical Office building.

Plans call for an amenity deck swimming pool, a rooftop pool, elevated outdoor courtyards offering group seating, grilling, and gaming areas, fitness center, game room, dog park, and rooftop kitchen and bar lounge. Saiya will also feature approximately 12,550 square feet of street-level retail and restaurant space. The first residential units are anticipated to be delivered in the summer of 2024.

JE Dunn will serve as general contractor of the project, which was designed by Shepley Bulfinch. RPA, an Ardurra Company, is the civil engineer.

