Infusion therapy company opens

Infusion for Health, a California-based infusion therapy company, announced the opening of several clinics in four new states by the end of September. Three locations will be available in the Valley, including at 1661 E. Camelback Rd. Suite 270.

Infusion therapy is a healthcare treatment in which medication is administered to a patient through a needle or catheter. Infusion therapy can be utilized to treat autoimmune disorders, infections that are resistant to oral antibiotics, Crohn’s disease, lupus, psoriatic and rheumatoid arthritis and many other health conditions.

The company was founded after hearing the experiences of frustrated infusion patients who were looking for an alternative to the impersonal experiences they had received at hospitals and cancer clinics.

“At Infusion for Health, we acknowledge and cater our care to the fact that patients are not numbers, they’re people,” said CEO Dan McCarty.

The company says its goal is to provide patients with personal care from friendly, professionally-trained clinical teams. In addition to snacks and warm blankets, patients receive their infusion therapy in a comfortable, fully private room.

For additional information, visit www.infusionforhealth.com/arizona or call 888-777-1945.