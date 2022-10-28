Día de los Muertos PHX Festival line-up announced

October 2022
The Cultural Coalition has announced this Sunday’s entertainment line-up for the 11th Annual MIKIZTLI: Día de los Muertos PHX Festival, which includes QVLN as the headliner.
Taking place 2–7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30, at Steele Indian School Park, attendees at the free festival will be treated to five hours of dance performances, live music, art and more.
Known as Phoenix’s largest and most authentic decolonized Día de los Muertos festival, members of the public are invited to participate in the sunset candlelight procession to the community altar, where people are also encouraged to bring photos or offerings for their loved ones who have passed. MIKIZTLI will close out the day of ceremony and celebration with an electric dance party of world music rhythms mixed with cumbia beats by Quetzal Guerrero, known as QVLN, who will be joined by some very special guest friends.
After a 2 p.m. welcome and land acknowledgement, performances and activities will include (in order of scheduled appearance/activity) Danza Mexica, Tatiana Crespo, Quetzalli Ballet Folklórico, Rosie’s House Youth Mariachi, Ollin Yoliztli Dance Academy, Mariachi Rubor, Indigenous Enterprise, LA PROCESIÓN, Quemando las Penas & Community Smudge, and La Huehueteada, all leading up to a performance by QVLN & Friends.
Throughout the day, festival goers will be surrounded by a mercado of artists, calaca masked stilt-walkers and catrina characters, artist Zarco Guerrero’s giant 8-foot puppets, and the ethereal figures of Vessel by Rachel Bowditch. With delicious food trucks offering elote and tacos and agua frescas, community resource booths, face painting and family arts activities, this event welcomes people of all ages to be a part of a cultural tradition remembering those who have passed and to celebrate this indigenous ancestral heritage.
Steele Indian School Park is located at 300 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix. Visit www.diadelosmuertosphx.com or facebook.com/culturalcoalitionaz for more information and updates to the schedule of performances.