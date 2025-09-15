The Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center (MAPC) at Barrow Neurological Institute and Creighton University opened a new art exhibit at Creighton’s health sciences campus in midtown Phoenix that features original artwork created by individuals living with Parkinson’s disease and their care partners.

The juried exhibit, which opened in late July, explores the daily experiences, emotions and resilience of those affected by Parkinson’s, expressed through visual art. The exhibit is also bilingual, with all pieces including descriptions in both English and Spanish.

Many of the works were created as part of the MAPC Expressive Arts Program, an initiative supported by the Barrow Neurological Foundation that emphasizes self-expression and creativity, regardless of artistic experience. The program uses painting and other art forms as therapeutic tools to reduce stress and promote well-being for patients and care partners alike.

The exhibit is free and open to the public through early October at Creighton University Health Sciences Campus – Phoenix, 3100 N. Central Ave., in the rotating art gallery on the first floor.

Learn more at www.creighton.edu/healthsciences/phoenix and www.barrowneuro.org/centers-programs/parkinson-disease-and-movement-disorders.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.