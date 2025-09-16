Phoenix specialty coffee roaster Press Coffee is debuting its Coffee 202 class, offering an update to the recently returned Coffee 101 experience. These coffee classes are an interactive and conversational group experience where people can elevate their knowledge about coffee history, roasting and tasting.

In Coffee 202, participants will discover Gesha – which the roaster says is one of the world’s finest coffee varietals – processed four unique ways, including thermal and non-thermal processes. Taste your way through coffees from Press’ Panama farm, while exploring fermentation, elevation, terroir and how each shape flavor and aroma. Guests are seated at a community high-top table for a one-hour experience. Tickets are $50 and include a $50 subscription credit valid online. Coffee 202 classes are offered once or twice a month at the flagship Roastery location at 10443 N. 32nd St., Phoenix.

To learn more, visit www.presscoffee.com/classes.

