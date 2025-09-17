A new program is bringing together Arizona State University students and Hospice of the Valley to provide support to families caring for a person with dementia at home or in a facility.

RISE — Respite In Student Engagement is a unique partnership between ASU and Hospice of the Valley’s Supportive Care for Dementia program. RISE connects students with families to provide affordable respite for caregivers and meaningful engagement for the person living with dementia in their home or in a facility.

The rate is $20 per hour and families pay the student directly. RISE students are not employees or contractors for ASU or Hospice of the Valley. All students are background checked, and ASU students who join RISE receive evidence-based dementia training from the Dementia Care and Education Campus in Phoenix.

A RISE Coordinator will match students with a family for an initial phone interview. Visits are scheduled by mutual agreement to best accommodate schedules. Students provide companionship and emotional support. The program does not include personal hygiene or giving medications.

Those who are interested should contact RISE Coordinator Nour Hassan at nahassa7@asu.edu or 480-310-6401. Learn more about Hospice of the Valley’s dementia care program at https://dementiacampus.org.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.