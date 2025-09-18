Over fall break, young scientists in first through sixth grades are invited to join the Arizona Science Center for hands-on high-tech adventures at Camp Innovation, Oct. 6-10.

Participants will dive into a world full of robots, circuits, coding and hands-on fun. Whether a child is a curious coder, a future engineer, or just loves building and inventing, this camp is packed with exciting challenges in science and technology – a place for creative kids who love to explore, design, and discover.

The cost of camp ranges from $240-$325; daily pricing and scholarships are available. Arizona Science Center is located at 600 E. Washington St. For additional information, call 602-716-2000 or visit www.azscience.org/learn/students/camps.

