Historic neighborhood hosts tour, street fair

Residents are invited to take a step back in time and discover the F.Q. Story Neighborhood Historic District in December.

Located in Central Phoenix and running from McDowell Road south to Roosevelt Street and from Seventh Avenue west to Grand Avenue, the F.Q. Story neighborhood consists of 602 homes that were constructed from the late 1920s through the late 1940s. A variety of architectural styles, including Spanish Colonial Revival, English Tudor, Craftsman bungalows, as well as transitional ranch, are represented within the neighborhood.

Residents can tour a handful of these homes during the 37th annual F.Q. Story Home Tour. Scheduled for Dec. 3-4, the event will take place from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, from 7th to 17th Avenue on Lynwood Street.

Saturday evening, coffee and hot chocolate will be available, and guests will be entertained by carolers and the entire tour route will be lined with beautiful luminarias. Sunday, food and gift vendors will line the street. A street trolley will be available for transport that day, and there will be jewelry, antiques, clothing, outdoor decorations and much more available. Vendors will be located in a closed off section of the street hosting the tour.

Tickets can be purchased for $25 on Lynwood Street on the day of the tour or online for $20. Once tickets are purchased, guests will be given a small booklet. Use the booklet to enter each of the homes on tour. A host will greet you, marking that you’ve entered the home. Then you can walk through the house at your leisure.

For more information, visit www.fqstoryhometour.org.