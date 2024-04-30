At its April 17 formal meeting, eight members of the Phoenix City Council heard a presentation of the General Plan Update, PlanPHX 2025, by Planning and Development Department staff and General Fund Leadership Committee member Morris Stein. The theme: “Creating a More Connected Phoenix.”

After hosting a series of six “Road Show” events in late November and December to garner input from residents, PlanPHX 2025 went back to each of the 15 Village Planning Committees (VPC), receiving approval from all, then to the Planning Commission, which approved the plan unanimously at its March 7 meeting, with updated language recommended by various VPCs.

The General Plan is required by state law (A.R.S. 9-461-06) to be updated every 10 years. The voter-approved long-range planning tool is meant to provide a vision and policies for the growth and development of cities.

By an 8-0 vote, the council adopted the resolution to approve the draft 2025 General Plan at the April 17 meeting. Ballot language will now be prepared and presented to the council for approval in May, and once finalized, PlanPHX 2025 will be presented to voters on the Nov. 5 ballot.

Learn more at www.phoenix.gov/pdd/generalplan2025.