Hello, North Central neighbors!

As we head into the depths of our Arizona summer, we are celebrating those of you who make Phoenix your year-round home and exploring all things local and independent.

For this month’s cover stories, we met the D.I.V.A.s, a group of local educators who formed a book club to keep in touch after retirement and have been going strong for two decades. Also, we caught up with Local First Arizona as they gear up for Independents Week and the return of their (almost) annual Independents Bowl event. They celebrated 20 years of supporting all things local in 2023 and they continue to encourage residents to make small changes that have a big impact on the local economy.

In Community, you can read about the new addition to Cave Creek Park – Cactus, meet the Arizona Humane Society’s Pet of the Month and find out about other news and events happening in our neighborhoods.

For this month’s Café Chat, Marjorie Rice spent time with well-known local chef Mark Tarbell. As Marjorie writes, “Promoting ‘local’ – whether it’s produce, chickens or rock bands – seems paramount to the renowned chef.”

As always, you will find other community, business, dining and school news, as well as our round-up of things to do in the Valley this month in the Arts & Entertainment section.

We hope that you enjoy our July issue and have a safe and happy Independence Day. Until next month, all my best,

Kathryn M. Miller

Editor, North Central News

kathryn@northcentralnews.net