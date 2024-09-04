The Arizona Humane Society (AHS) will host its inaugural Educator’s Night event this month.

Valley teachers are invited to join their peers Friday, Sept. 6, 5 to 7 p.m., to connect and learn about educational programs offered by AHS. Attendees will glean information on AHS’ Compassion in the Community school programs, take a tour of the new, state-of-the-art Papago Park Campus, enjoy animal teacher meet and greets and network with other educators.

The Papago Park Campus is located at 5501 E. Van Buren St. For more information or to register, visit www.azhumane.org/events.

During the month of September, participants in in-home private training and in-facility group classes can receive 30 percent off by using the code FALLFRENZY at check out. To learn more about training classes, visit www.azhumane.org/dog-training-classes.