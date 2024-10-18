After a week-long public engagement workshop in in late February and early March to gather input from area residents within the Northwest Extension Phase II Transit Oriented Community (NWEII TOC) Study Area, the City of Phoenix Planning and Development Department is gearing up for the next round of planning that will guide future development in the Metro District.

Week-long community design workshops are next on the agenda and will take place the week of Oct. 28. In addition, a community event is scheduled for Oct. 30 at 6 p.m., and a virtual recap of the project to-date is scheduled for Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. Full details of the October and November events were not available at press time.

The study area is roughly 19th Avenue west to 35th Avenue, Butler Drive north to Peoria Avenue, and impacts communities located along and near the Northwest Extension Phase II Light Rail extension (NWEII), a 1.6-mile connection from Valley Metro’s light rail system at 19th and Dunlap Avenues to the former Metrocenter Mall area in Phoenix

An overview of the engagement workshop and further project details can be found at www.phoenix.gov/nweii.