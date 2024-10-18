Valley residents are invited to celebrate Samhain (Halloween) at The Haunted Castle, where the Irish legends will come to life in an interactive performance experience presented by the Irish Cultural Center and McClelland Library and Ronin Theatre Company. The event runs from Oct. 24 to Nov. 1.

Composed of eight individual, original adaptations of Irish ghost stories, audience members will travel around the Irish Cultural Center and McClelland Library, 1106 N. Central Ave., to experience new retellings of old folklore, complete with stories including the Banshee and vampires, this event is family-friendly – kids are welcome.

The total run time is 1.5-2 hours. Groups will be made up of no more than 15 people. Chairs will be available at every location/story and all campus locations are ADA accessible. In addition, custom themed cocktails and mocktails will be available for purchase plus snacks to enjoy and plenty of candy to satisfy seasonal sweet tooths.

Ticket sales at the door will be based on availability and will be limited. Attendees are asked to pre-book to avoid disappointment. Get tickets and find information at www.azirish.org/ronin-theatre.