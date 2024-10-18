The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions along sections of Phoenix-area freeways this weekend, Oct. 18-21. Closures of Interstate 10, Interstate 17 and Loop 101 are scheduled. Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes while weekend work is taking place on these freeways:

Southbound I-17 closed between Peoria Avenue and 7th Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 19) for pavement sealing. The I-10 ramps to southbound I-17 at the “Stack” interchange (south of McDowell Road) will be closed . Note : Crews will reopen southbound I-17 in sections while the pavement sealing work progresses on Saturday.

(Oct. 19) for pavement sealing. (south of McDowell Road) . Northbound I-17 closed between the I-10 “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport and Peoria Avenue from 9 p.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 20) for pavement sealing. The I-10 ramps to northbound I-17 at the “Stack” interchange will be closed . Note : Crews will reopen northbound I-17 in sections while the pavement sealing work progresses on Sunday.

near Sky Harbor Airport (Oct. 20) for pavement sealing. . Westbound I-10 closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and the I-17 “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Oct. 21) for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at Elliot and Baseline roads also closed. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue closed (expect ramp closures to start at 8 p.m. Friday). Detours : Drivers can consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) or eastbound US 60 to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) before using westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) in Tempe to reach Sky Harbor Airport or the downtown Phoenix area. Drivers in the southeast Valley also can consider using westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to avoid the closure and reach I-10 near 59th Avenue in the West Valley. Note : Broadway Road closed between 48th and 55th streets (over I-10) and 40th Street closed at I-10 from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Oct. 21). For more information visit I10BroadwayCurve.com.

(Superstition Freeway) near Sky Harbor Airport (Oct. 21) for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project. (expect ramp closures to start at 8 p.m. Friday). Northbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Pima Road/Princess Drive from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 21) for bridge work. Northbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Cactus Road and Raintree Drive closed. Detour : Traffic will detour along the northbound Loop 101 frontage road and re-enter the freeway at Pima Road. Consider other alternate routes.

(Pima Freeway) (Oct. 21) for bridge work. Northbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Cactus Road and Raintree Drive closed. Eastbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed between 51st Avenue and 19th Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 21) for work zone setup and asphalt pavement removal. Eastbound Loop 101 on-ramps at 75th, 67th and 59th avenues closed. Detours : Drivers should consider exiting ahead of the closure and using eastbound Union Hills Drive or Bell Road. Freeway traffic exiting at 51st Avenue will be the Beardsley frontage road. Expect delays and allow extra travel time.

(Agua Fria Freeway) (Oct. 21) for work zone setup and asphalt pavement removal. Stretches of I-17 between Happy Valley Road and State Route 74 will be narrowed to one lane during mostly overnight hours this weekend.

Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.