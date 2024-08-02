Sections of northbound Interstate 17 in north Phoenix, westbound Interstate 10 near Sky Harbor Airport and southbound Loop 101 in the East Valley are scheduled to be closed this weekend (Aug. 2-5) for freeway improvement projects, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes while the following weekend restrictions are in place:

Northbound I-17 closed between Happy Valley Road and Loop 303 from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 5) for pavement improvement project. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Deer Valley and Pinnacle Peak roads also closed. Allow extra travel time. Primary Detour : Traffic will detour on westbound Happy Valley Road to northbound Lake Pleasant Parkway and eastbound Loop 303. Note: Consider traveling during early morning or later at night. Drivers are asked to avoid detouring on streets that are designed for local traffic.

Westbound I-10 closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and I-17 (Split interchange) near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Aug. 5) for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at Elliot and Baseline roads closed . Westbound US 60 narrowed to one lane between Rural Road and I-10. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue closed. Detours : Consider exiting westbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) or eastbound US 60 to reach northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 beyond the closure. For more information visit i10BroadwayCurve.com.

Southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in Tempe from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 5) for lane striping. Southbound Loop 101 on-ramps at University Drive and Broadway Road also closed. Allow extra travel time. Detours : Consider exiting southbound Loop 101 ahead of the closure and using the southbound Price frontage road. Drivers also can consider using southbound Dobson Road or McClintock Drive to travel beyond the closure.

Southbound I-17 frontage road closed between Bethany Home and Camelback roads from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (Aug. 3-4) for paving. Southbound I-17 on-ramp at Bethany Home Road and southbound off-ramp at Camelback Road closed. Detour : Consider using southbound 27th Avenue.

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.