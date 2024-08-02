The Watershed Management Group and the city of Phoenix Water Services Department are offering a free five-class virtual series covering various aspects of sustainable living, from rainwater harvesting to cultivating native and non-native food plants.

Residents can join one class or attend them all throughout August, from 6-7:30 p.m. Classes will be held Tuesday, Aug. 6, (Designing a Water Harvesting Landscape); Thursday, Aug. 8, (Selecting Native Plants for Multiple Benefits); Tuesday, Aug. 20 (Vegetable Gardening in the Low Desert); Thursday, Aug. 22 (Cultivating Native Edibles); and Thursday, Aug. 29, (Native Landscape Care).

The free virtual classes will be hosted on WebEx (meeting invites open at 5:45 p.m.) For more information and to register, visit www.phoenix.gov/waterservices/online-workshops.





