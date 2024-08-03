The regular season at city of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department pools ended July 28, but at eight Valley pools, residents can still take a dip on weekends through Labor Day.

Cortez, Encanto, Maryvale, Paradise Valley, Pecos, Perry, Roosevelt and Sunnyslope pools will be open on weekends, Aug. 3-4, 10-11, 17-18, 24-25 and Aug. 31-Sept. 2. Youth ages 17 and younger swim for $1 (except for Encanto and Sunnyslope, which are Kool Kids pools and offer free admission), adults can swim for $3 and seniors for $1 (age 60 and older).

Beyond open swim, residents can take part in swim lessons for youth and adults, Jr. Lifeguard and Lifeguard Academy programs, for those who may be interested in becoming future lifeguards, water exercise classes and swim team activities.

For details on hours and locations, visit www.phoenix.gov/parks/pools.