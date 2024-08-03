Desert Financial Credit Union is seeking applicants for its fifth annual Adopt-A-Teacher program. More than 30 kindergarten through 12th grade teachers will each receive between $500 and $1,500 in school supplies. In total, the credit union will award $45,000 to Arizona educators. In 2023, Desert Financial gave back more than $150,000 to educators throughout Arizona through its Teacher Appreciation program.

Applicants do not need to be a Desert Financial Credit Union member. Priority selection will be provided to teachers at Title I schools, and teachers in most counties, including Maricopa County, are eligible. Check the program website for other eligible counties. Funding preference will be given to items or programs that will last for many years and impact many students.

To apply for funds, teachers can visit www.desertfinancial.com/adoptateacher from Monday, Aug. 5, through Monday, Aug. 19, to submit an application, which will require their name, school, district and a short description of how they plan to use the funds. This year’s winners will be announced Tuesday, Sept. 3.