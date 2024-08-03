As part of her national book tour, Phoenix native and number one New York Times bestselling author Alexandra Bracken will talk about her latest fantasy offering, “The Mirror of Beasts,” at the Phoenix location of Changing Hands Bookstore, Monday, Aug. 5.

It’s not every day that someone traces their family back to both King Arthur and Sherlock Holmes lore. When the author uncovered a fascinating piece of family history, the discovery sparked the author’s Arthurian legend and Celtic lore-infused “Silver in the Bone” duology, which concludes this summer with “The Mirror of Beasts,” on sale July 30 from Alfred A. Knopf.

The Aug. 5 author event begins at 7 p.m. Changing Hands Phoenix is located at 300 W. Camelback Road. For additional information, visit www.alexandrabracken.com or www.changinghands.com.