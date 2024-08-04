The HonorHealth Urgent Care team is offering sports physicals for student-athletes for the upcoming school year at a reduced cost. These exams are performed by leading-edge providers with the goal of protecting the health and well-being of athletes and ensuring that they can participate in this year’s athletics season.

Reserving a spot is preferred and based on availability at each location. For questions and to reserve a spot, call the phone number of the location nearest you. In North Central, the Bethany Home location, at 1515 E. Bethany Home Road, Suite 120C, can be reached at 602-674-6260. The cost is $25; cash and checks are accepted.

Student-athletes should wear a T-shirt, athletic shorts and shoes and bring their completed AIA Pre-Participation Physical Exam form to the appointment. For more information, visit www.honorhealth.com/discounted-sports-physicals.