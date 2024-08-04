City of Phoenix dog parks offer canines and their people a place to enjoy off-lease fun and exercise. During the summer months, however, the city sets aside time for turf recovery, improvements and maintenance at many of the parks. Here are closures that are impacting parks in the North Central area.

The Rose Mofford Dog Park, at 9833 N. 25th Ave., is closed for maintenance every Wednesday at 10 p.m. through Thursday at 9 p.m. All other days it is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. The park features separate areas for large and small dogs, 2.5 acres of grass, seating areas and a water station.

The Steele Indian School Dog Park, 300 E. Indian School Road, closed July 1 and will remain closed until Aug. 23 for annual turf maintenance. It will reopen Aug. 24. The park features separate areas for large and small dogs, 1.63 acres of grass, seating areas and a water station. Regular hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., daily.

The PETsMart Dog Park at Washington Park, 6655 N. 23rd Ave., is open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. This park also features separate areas for large and small dogs, 2.65 acres of grass, seating areas and a water station. The Washington dog park does not have any scheduled closure dates.

For more information, visit www.phoenix.gov/parks/parks/dog-parks.