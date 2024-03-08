Part of westbound Interstate 10 near Sky Harbor Airport will be restricted for improvement work, and a stretch of eastbound US 60 in Mesa will be closed this weekend, March 8-11, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT). Drivers should consider using alternate routes if necessary while these and other restrictions are in place:

Westbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes between Broadway Road and 40th Street near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (March 11) for lane striping and safety barrier work. Westbound I-10 off-ramps at Broadway Road and 40th Street closed. Detour: Consider exiting at Baseline Road or 32nd Street. More information is available at i10BroadwayCurve.com.

Broadway Road closed in both directions between I-10 and 55th Street in Tempe from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (March 11) for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. The eastbound connector ramp between 48th Street and Broadway Road will be closed. No access to Broadway Road from 52nd Street (consider using University Drive instead). Detours: Consider alternate routes including southbound 48th Street to eastbound Southern Avenue or northbound Priest Drive to westbound University Drive and southbound SR 143. More information is available at i10BroadwayCurve.com.

Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Loop 202 (SuperRedTan Interchange) and Crismon Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 11) for pavement improvement work. Eastbound US 60 on-ramp at Power Road closed. Both Loop 202 ramps to eastbound US 60 closed. Detour: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes including eastbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue to travel beyond the closure.



Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions, and suggested detours, for this weekend.